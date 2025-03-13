Kancha Gachibowli land: Activists launch campaign to preserve urban lung space

Hyderabad: Green and wildlife enthusiasts and a few residents of Gachibowli have launched a social media campaign against the recent proposal made by the Telangana government for auctioning 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli to raise funds.

They alleged that it is a direct attack on the city’s ecological balance, as the land is a biodiversity zone, a climate regulator and one of the few remaining urban forests in the region.

Kancha Gachibowli is a crucial ecological zone, home to 237 bird species, including migratory birds, and wild animals like the Indian Star Tortoise, Spotted Deer, Indian Rock Python, and Monitor Lizards. It is one of Hyderabad’s last remaining urban forests and provides a continuous habitat for these species. The area also includes Peacock Lake and Buffalo Lake, which serve as vital water sources and nesting grounds for many birds.

According to environmental experts, the destruction of this forest will lead to higher temperatures, worsened air pollution, reduced rainfall absorption, and an increased risk of human-wildlife conflict as displaced animals enter urban spaces. This forest helps control climate change, improve air quality, and maintain water security by recharging groundwater. Removing this green space will make Hyderabad’s summers hotter, worsen pollution, and increase water scarcity. At a time when climate change is a growing crisis, prioritising real estate over ecology is irresponsible and unacceptable.

Ruchith Asha Kamal, climate activist, said, “This fight is not just about 400 acres of land—it is about Hyderabad’s future, its people, and generations to come. To urge the government to reconsider its decision, which threatens the region’s flora and fauna, we have launched a social media campaign emphasising the land’s ecological significance. It would be best if the Telangana government promptly cancels the auction and prioritises the protection and restoration of this forest.”

“Kancha Gachibowli should be declared a protected ecological zone instead of being sold for commercial use. The government must recognise the irreversible damage that deforestation in this area will cause and take proactive steps toward sustainable urban planning,” he added.