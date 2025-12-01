Kapda Bank expands services: Kashmiris await a truckload of warm clothes

Hyderabad: Aspart of its outreach to Kashmir, the city-based ‘Kapda Bank’ (clothes bank), which distributes refurbished clothing to the poor in Telangana, is preparing to send a truckload of warm clothes, jackets, new blankets, and leather boots to Jammu and Kashmir this winter.

With early onset of winter this year, this will be second time the Kapda Bank, a joint initiative of The Siasat Daily, Faiz-e-Aam Trust and Helping Hands will be distributing the apparel amongst farmers, mountain shepherds and also Shikara’s boatmen operating in Dal Lake in Srinagar.

This year there are plans to expand further into Kashmir’s districts, including Anantnag, Baramulla, Shopian, Ganderbal, Kargil, Bandipura and Kulgam, ensuring no one is left behind.

Iftekhar Husain, secretary, Faiz-e-Aam Trust, said, “Kapda Bank, in collaboration with local voluntary group Sakhawat Trust, expanded its services to Kashmir’s remote and mountainous villages in recent years.”

In 2023, more than 4,000 new pairs of leather shoes and 1,000 leather jackets were distributed to help families cope with harsh winters. Areas served include Fakir Gujri and Chak Dara, where direct interactions with locals were held. “The total worth of the distributed shoes and jackets in Kashmir stood at Rs 16 lakhs,” said Iftekhar.

Within Telangana, new clothes are also distributed not only during Ramzan, but also Diwali, ensuring that underprivileged families could celebrate festivals with dignity. Iftekhar said that funds raised through three voluntary organisations by 2024-25 stands at Rs 47.5 lakh and spent for a unique initiative, which was launched in 2016. The service is mostly focused in Telangana, but during calamities they are extended to other states. “Beneficiaries should present a white ration card or an Aadhaar Card to avail of the free services,” explained Iftekhar.

The Bank is located in Darulshifa and receives daily footfall of 30 to 40 families. The refurbishing process involves thorough washing, ironing and packing hygienically.

Dr Shaukath Ali Mirza, Managing Trustee of Helping Hand, said that their services have positively impacted close to 1.5 lakh families, touching lives of over six lakh individuals across the country.

“Kapda Bank has distributed over 6.8 lakh clothing packets, thanks to the generosity of 1,560 local donors and the international support of Fisabiylillah Compassionate Aid Organisation, Canada. These contributions have played a pivotal role in keeping the initiative alive and sustainable over the years,” says Mirza.