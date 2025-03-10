Kapil Ayurveda honours women pioneers in Ayurveda on International Women’s Day

Hyderabad: In a grand celebration of International Women’s Day, Kapil Ayurveda Hospitals, in association with Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Ltd, recognised two exceptional women in the field of Ayurveda. Bengaluru-based Ayurveda doctors, Dr. Rekha A.B. and Dr. Archana C., were honored with the prestigious Kapil Ayurveda Iconic Women of the Year 2025 award for their invaluable contributions to promoting a healthy Ayurvedic diet.

The special event, held at Kapil Kavuri Hub in Nanakramguda, brought together distinguished Ayurveda practitioners from various southern Indian states. The highlight of the gathering was a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation by Bengaluru’s expert doctors, emphasizing the significance of home-cooked meals and disciplined dietary habits in preventing ailments. The doctors stressed the importance of diet charts based on Ayurvedic principles and seasonal changes, encouraging the adoption of traditional ingredient selection methods to enhance health and well-being.

Ayurveda’s growing influence in modern healthcare

K. Haritha Rao and Dr. Sindhu Meneni, promoters, Kapil Group, underscored the role of Ayurveda Chikitsalayam in guiding people toward natural healing practices. They highlighted the resurgence of Ayurveda, a 5,000-year-old holistic healing system, which is gaining recognition in contemporary healthcare.

Meanwhile, Vinay Paruchuru, Chairman of Kapil Health Club Pvt Ltd., announced the upcoming revamp of the Champapet division, introducing modern amenities and enhanced patient care services. This initiative aims to improve the accessibility and efficacy of Ayurvedic treatment.

Integration of AI in Ayurveda Diagnosis

Dr. A. Rajendra Prasad, Chief Operating Officer of Kapil Ayurveda Hospitals, shed light on the rapid advancements within Kapil Chikitsalayam. He detailed the hospital’s latest technological integrations, including the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Ayurveda.

Dr. Kiran and Dr. Nadeemuddin elaborated on how AI technology, currently in its testing phase, will soon be implemented to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders. They emphasized that AI would provide insights beyond traditional MRI and X-ray scans, offering a breakthrough in identifying complex ailments.

The event witnessed the participation of several eminent personalities, including Dr. Sindhu Sreejith, Vice President (R&D, Technical) – AVP, Coimbatore, Dr. T.N. Swamy, Medical Director, Kapil Ayurveda Hospitals, A. Mahesh, Ravi Kompalli, and an expert team from Kapil Ayurveda. Their collective expertise and dedication to Ayurveda’s evolution were widely appreciated. As the event concluded, the message was clear: Ayurveda is not just an ancient practice but a dynamic and evolving science that continues to shape the future of holistic healthcare. With advancements in AI and a renewed focus on Ayurvedic diet and natural healing, Kapil Ayurveda Hospitals is setting a new benchmark in integrative medicine.