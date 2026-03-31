Karnan reviews KBR flyover works, pushes for faster pace

Commissioner RV Karnan, along with Chief Engineer Sahadev Ratnakar, conducted a field level inspection of the ongoing KBR Park package flyover works near Park Hyatt Hotel at Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, on Monday.

During the review, officials informed that excavation for all six pier foundations has been completed, of which PCC (Plain Cement Concrete) bed works for three piers have been finished. Steel fabrication for the raft foundations is scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

Expressing satisfaction over the execution of works without causing any disruption to traffic flow, the Commissioner emphasised the need to further accelerate the pace of construction.

He directed the executing agency, M/s MEIL (Mega Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd.), to mobilise additional machinery and manpower to ensure timely completion of the project. The inspection was attended by the executive engineer (projects), deputy executive engineer, assistant executive engineer and representatives of the executing agency.