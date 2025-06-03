Kavitha asks poets to raise voice on injustices and shortcomings

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday called upon the poets and literary figures to highlight shortcomings in governance, reminding that there is the nature of questioning in Telangana land itself.

She participated in the ‘Yuva Keratalu Kavi Sammelan’ organised by Telangana Jagruti on Monday at Telangana Saraswatha Parishad in Abids on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day. She reminded that Telangana Jagruti had worked to ensure that the cultural heritage, glory and uniqueness of Telangana will last for hundreds of years only if young children learn Bathukamma songs.

Kavitha said that Telangana literature would flourish for hundreds of years with the works of young poets. She said that poets under the age of 35 participated in this gathering and recited poems. “KCR stood like a compass and a beacon and guided the movement. Today is the day when he achieved a separate Telangana state with the struggles he waged and the sacrifices of hundreds of people,” she said, adding that poets should not bow down before any ruler. They should always point out the shortcomings in the administration.

She suggested that poets and literary figures should do this work regardless of who is in the position of the ruler.

“A poet is one who fearlessly tells the truth under any circumstances. Poets and literary figures have wonderfully narrated the struggle for a separate Telangana state, the sacrifices of the martyrs, and the betrayal of this region in the undivided state,” said Kavitha.