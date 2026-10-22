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Kavitha picks Srikanth Goud for Graduates’ MLC poll
In Short
Party president Kalvakuntla Kavitha announced his candidature on the occasion of Dasara, marking the party’s first entry into a direct electoral contest since its formation.
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Hyderabad: The Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) has announced Srikanth Goud as its candidate for the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates’ Constituency in the upcoming Telangana Legislative Council elections.
Party president Kalvakuntla Kavitha announced his candidature on the occasion of Dasara, marking the party’s first entry into a direct electoral contest since its formation.
The TRS has also decided to contest the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduates’ Constituency, signalling its plans to enter the electoral fray in both graduates’ constituencies.
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