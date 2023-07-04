KCR and Tamilisai turn "Friends "?

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seems to have buried their differences during their public appearance .

KCR and Tamilisai were seen maintaining cordial relations when they came together to welcome the VIPs During President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Hyderabad for second time today ( Tuesday) , the Chief Minister and Tamilisai were seen sharing lighter movements at the venue of the reception to welcome Murmu at Hakimpet Airforce Station.

During the recent President visit also, the CM and Governor moved friendly and welcomed Murmu .

Leaders said that , however, the political difference between the two remain the same. It may be mentioned here that the Governor rejected the bills adopted in the Assembly recently. Tamilisai's fresh visit to Osmania Hospital and her disappointment over the poor maintenance of the general hospital triggered another row between the Telangana government and Raj Bhavan.