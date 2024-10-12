KCR built BRS offices at the cost of schools: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lambasted former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for neglecting the education system during the BRS regime in the Telangana State.

KCR has constructed BRS party offices in 33 districts, and no educational institutions were established anywhere in the State during the BRS regime, the Chief Minister said, holding the former CM responsible for the closure of 5,000 government schools in the last ten years.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for Young India Integrated Residential School at Kondurg in Shad Nagar Assembly constituency, the CM said that KCR has spent a Rs 22 lakh crore budget and borrowed Rs seven lakh crore. The last government did not spend at least Rs 10,000 crore to improve infrastructure in government schools. “The closure of 5,000 government schools was a conspiracy to deprive the poor of education. My government is establishing Young India Integrated Residential Schools to reach education facilities to the poor,” he added.

Revanth Reddy also took a broadside at KCR for giving posts to his family members and encouraged other communities to confine themselves to pursuing their traditional occupations like goat and sheep herding.

“Doras (feudal KCR family) did not provide education and medical care to the poor. Our policy is to remove the differences between caste and religion.

KCR’s policy is that their family members should rule the State like kingdoms. Why should only the poor children work as sheep herders and the KCR family rule the State?” the Chief Minister charged. Revanth Reddy claimed that his government handed over 30,000 appointment letters within 90 days of coming to power, and 11,000 newly recruited teachers were also given job letters.

He hoped that the

Young India Integrated Residential Schools will provide a better future to the students in the State. “We made the promise of providing quality education and medical care to the poor apart from solving the unemployment problem in Telangana,” he added.