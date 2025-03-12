KCR cocksure of retaining gaddi, readies ammo to attack Cong govt

Hyderabad: Stating that the party as opposition had given enough time for the government, the BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday called upon the party MLAs and MLCs to have an uncompromising fight on the issues of the people and expose the corruption and anti-people policies of the state government.

KCR said it is one lakh per cent fact that the BRS will come back into power whenever elections are held. The BRS chief made these comments during the Legislature Party meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, which was held for over three hours. The BRS leaders were tight lipped as the party supremo asked them not to utter a word to the media about the LP meeting. According to sources, he said that one third of the time for the Congress government has ended and it was enough time given to them. Now the party leaders should run after the government. “People expected more than what the BRS did for them and voted for Congress but now the situation is that the present government is not even giving what the BRS has given to the people,” the BRS chief said.

The BRS chief asked the party legislators to follow time discipline and attend the Assembly and Council. He also wanted the members to counter the false accusations being made by the state government on BRS. KCR said that while the BRS government took loans of Rs 4 lakh crore during the last ten years, the Congress government within 14 months took Rs 1.5 lakh crore. He wanted the MLAs to counter the government on the loans and not implementing the promises made before the elections.

He was angry that the farmers were deprived of Rythu Bandhu and irrigated water, said a BRS leader.

Putting to rest the speculations of attending the sessions, KCR said he would be attending the Assembly. He wanted the members to take up various burning issues in the state like dried crops, lack of electricity, lack of irrigation water, burning motors and other farmer problems, shortage of fresh water should be fought in the Assembly and Council. He recalled that the party leaders should press for the BC and SC reservation bills as the government had promised increasing the reservations to backward classes and other sections.

The BRS chief wanted the party leaders to counter the government on the terrible state of the Gurukul schools where children were dying because of weakening of these schools started by the BRS government. He wanted the MLAs to question the government retirement benefits of government employees, which have been pending for months besides the pending DAs and the implementation of PRC. KCR said that deputy leaders would be appointed to coordinate the members from time to time to fight on public issues more effectively in the Assembly and Council.