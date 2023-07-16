KCR counselled Naidu against free power: Revanth

Hyderabad: A full-fledged ‘power’ war seems to be on the cards between Congress and BRS. Reacting to the decision of the BRS to hold Rythu Vedikas with the slogan “Three crops three hours of power,” TPCC president A Revanth Reddy threw a counter challenge asking the BRS leaders to hold debate on this issue at electric sub-stations. While reiterating that he never said that Congress would give only three hours of power, Revanth said the Congress will not seek votes if the farmers staying near the sub-stations confirm that uninterrupted 24-hour power supply was being provided to them. In case the farmers say that they were not getting 24x7 power then the ruling BRS should keep away from contests in those constituencies.

He said Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had exposed the “empty” claims of the BRS on 24-hour power supply by making public the log books at sub-stations. The BRS was neither supplying 24-hour power nor had it fulfilled the promise of sanction of Rs 10 lakh to each house in KCR’s native village of Chintamadaka so far.

At a media conference Revanth Reddy went back to 2001 and alleged that it was KCR who recommended to Chandrababu Naidu to stop announcing freebies like free power as it would put a huge burden on the exchequer. He claimed that he has necessary evidence to prove it.

He further alleged the funds for preparing the TRS party flag and printing membership books, KCR had taken Rs 1 crore from Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy who was an MLA from the Andhra region.

He also said that before quitting the TDP, KCR had sought the help of several leaders like Tummala Nageswara Rao, Mandava Venkateswara Rao and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy to get an appointment from Naidu. He wanted to be included in the Council of Ministers. But Naidu did not agree to meet him and that was the time when KCR quit TDP and floated his own party.