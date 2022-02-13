KCR drafting 'Kalvakuntla Constitution': Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Reacting sharply to the comments against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by KCR during the two public meetings addressed since Friday at Jangaon and Bhongir, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the chief minister has declared that he would follow "Kalvakuntla Constitution," and not the Indian Constitution.

Addressing the media after the Bhongir meeting of KCR, Sanjay Kumar said the chief minister was trying to rake up Telangana sentiment to escape from investigations into his wrong doings. He said, the BJP had expected KCR would be humble and apologize for his remarks on the Indian Constitution during his public meeting in Jangaon, but the Jangaon and Bhongir meetings have proved that he was committed to implementing the "Kalavakuntla Constitution". Now, the time has come for people to decide whether they wish to uphold the Indian Constitution or KCR's constitution, he said.

Sanjay Kumar alleged that KCR knows that his acts of omission and commission were now under scanner and intense scrutiny. "Fear on his face is clearly visible. Hence, he wants to rekindle Telangana sentiment," he said. Referring to KCR's remarks that the Centre wanted the state to fix electric meters for agriculture connections, he dared the CM to show the evidence.

"The state has to pay Rs 48,000 crore to the Discoms. If the same is not cleared the future of Telangana will slip into darkness and farmers will not get free power," he added. Sanjay said KCR, who is criticising the Centre saying that it had increased prices of all commodities, should answer why he failed to reduce the cess on petrol.

Both the Centre and 22 other states had reduced the cess to bring down the burden on the common man. Telangana being a surplus state, as claimed by KCR could have joined other states in giving relief to the consumers, he said.