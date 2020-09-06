KCR government's criminal negligence caused spread of Covid in TS: Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Alleging 'criminal negligence', Congress will soon take the matter to the High Court to put the government in the dock over its failure to control the pandemic in the State.



CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said, who undertook a 10-day tour across the State covering the government-run Covid hospitals to study the ground situation, on Saturday briefed the party and media about his observation. He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is responsible for spread of the virus in Telangana that took thousands of lives.

He explained to the party men through a photo exhibition which was launched in Indira Bhavan earlier, as to how the government could have done better in dealing with virus.

Vikramarka said that all citizens of the State should be tested for Covid-19 and its treatment should be included under Aarogyasri scheme. He demanded that more funds be allocated for the Health department to deal with the situation. "We shall meet the Governor and Assembly Speaker to brief them about the pathetic conditions prevailing in the public hospitals. If the State government fails to react, then the Congress party would move the High Court. We shall be raising the issue in the forthcoming Assembly session," he said.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the first case of Covid-19 was registered in Telangana in March. Even after six months, the State government did not improve testing facilities. He said that the World Health Organisation's norm of 'track, test & treat' was not followed which led to the spread of the virus in almost all areas of the State.

He said it was due to the negligent attitude of KCR govt that Covid-19 has spread to even small villages and hamlets.

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the public healthcare system is deliberately destroyed so as to benefit the private hospitals. He asked Health Minister Eatala Rajender to clarify on the announcement of the State government taking over 50% Covid beds in private hospitals. The Health Minister should name the private hospitals whose 50% beds were acquired and at what cost. Uttam alleged that CM KCR and Health Minister Rajender are looting the people in the name of coronavirus.