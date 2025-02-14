KCR has no right to diss RaGa, says Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president T Jagga Reddy strongly objected to BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s criticism of Rahul Gandhi. In a media conference on Thursday, Jagga Reddy stated that the Congress party does not fear “jackals”. He highlighted Rahul Gandhi’s extensive 4,000 km padayatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, contrasting it with KCR’s inability to walk even 10 km.

Addressing the state’s financial situation, Jagga Reddy noted that Telangana was a surplus state at its formation but has been pushed into a debt trap under KCR’s regime. He mentioned that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka are striving to restore the state’s finances. Jagga Reddy criticised KCR for supporting the BJP government by passing every bill in Parliament. He questioned why KCR supported the BJP and failed to secure the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project for the benefit of Telangana’s youth.

Reiterating his appeal for the sanctioning of ITIR to Hyderabad, he urged Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take special interest and ensure the Centre approves the project. He emphasised that he would continue to remind them until ITIR is granted to Telangana.

Responding to a question about BRS MLC Kavitha’s comments, Jagga Reddy expressed empathy for the difficulties she faced during her four-month imprisonment and questioned the necessity of unnecessary political criticisms against the Chief Minister. He advised her to stop calling him ‘Pink Book’, warning that if Revanth reacts, she would feel bad.

Reddy affirmed that no one can question his commitment to the party. He stated that he would function as a disciplined soldier, following the party high command’s directives regardless of any position he holds. He reiterated that the party is more important to him than the positions within it.

He highlighted his longstanding involvement in state politics, having served as a councilor, municipal chairperson, and MLA of Sangareddy. He emphasised that he remains active in state politics regardless of electoral outcomes.