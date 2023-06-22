KCR inaugurates world class Railway Bogie and coach factory

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said the government will extend all kinds of support to the private rail coaches and bogie manufacturing factory to develop fast.

The CM, accompanied by Industry Minister KT Rama Rao and officials, inaugurated the Medha coach factoryKondagal on the outskirts of Hyderabad City.

He said that Telangana entrepreneurs are doing wonders by supplying



rail coaches to the world from Telangana state. The state was already excelling in Pharma, poultry and vaccination production. The government has built an Ecosystem by introducing a unique Eco system built . TSiPass policy. The single policy permitted the investors to grant all permissions within 2 weeks.

KCR said that Telangana is witnessing industrial growth . The Malaysian company is also setting up ancillary units here. The coach manufacturing Medha company already got a Mono rail order and exporting products to other countries.

He made promises of every support to the company required to grow fast