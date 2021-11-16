KCR may send Kavitha to Rajya Sabha

Hyderabad: TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and MLC K Kavitha, who has been staying away from the party activities in the recent times, may hog the political limelight soon.

If the reports are to be believed, she is likely to be sent to Rajya Sabha soon. Party sources feel that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had decided to bring Banda Prakash to the Legislative Council so that Kavitha could be sent to Parliament.

It may be recalled that Kavitha has been keeping away from attending the party programmes, including the recently held TRS plenary. She was reportedly unhappy for not being given a ministerial berth in the state cabinet.

When she was elected MLC in 2020, speculation was rife in the political circles that she would be accommodated in the government. But since there were already two members from the family KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao and hence KCR could not take her into the Council of Ministers.

Her comments in the last session of the Legislative Council against the government's indifference towards releasing funds to local bodies and the increase of salaries of local representatives irked the Chief Minister. From then onwards, Kavitha maintained silence.

Leaders said that KCR is keen to send Kavitha to Rajya Sabha so that she can concentrate on issues pertaining to Telangana just as she did when she was Lok Sabha MP between 2014 and 2019.

Speculations are also making rounds that Banda Prakash will be inducted into cabinet to fill the space created by the exit of the BJP leader Eatala Rajender. Prakash belongs to Mudiraj community which is considered the second largest BC population in the State. Another senior leader Kadiyam Srihari is also likely to get a cabinet rank.

G Sukhendar Reddy is likely to get another term as the Legislative Council Chairman. The other two MLC nominees P Kaushik Reddy and T Ravinder Rao's services will be utilised for party affairs.