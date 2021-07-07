KCR No 1 Drohi of Telangana says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar mounted a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and called him "No 1 Drohi (traitor)" for selling Telangana share of river waters to Andhra Pradesh which would spell doom to southern Telangana.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Bandi said that Telangana Chief Minister and the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have signed an agreement in the first Apex Committee meeting, where KCR had agreed for 512 tmc ft Krishna water to Andhra Pradesh and 299 tmc ft to Telangana.

He asked K Chandrashekar Rao to rub his nose to the ground if he had agreed to 299 tmc ft Krishna water to Telangana. "In case my charges are wrong, then I will not hesitate to jump into Srisailam dam and end my life," Bandi said.

The BJP leader accused the chief ministers of AP and Telangana enacting dramas to hoodwink people in the name of river water sharing for political gains. Rolling out details in support of his stance, the BJP State chief said that both the States have met thrice during 2014-15, and the Telangana had agreed for 299 tmc ft as its share and signed on the same before the Centre.

Further, he accused the TRS chief and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of entering into a secrete pact on water-sharing and the construction of illegal projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Both the chief ministers have been amassing thousands of crores of public money in the name of construction of projects. The Karimnagar MP questioned whether it was not a fact that CM KCR had given his word to extend cooperation for the expansion of Pothireddypadu and the construction of Sangameswaram projects in AP? He said K Chandrashekar Rao compromised with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy agreeing to Krishna waters sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the ratio of 34: 66, respectively.

Further, the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has convened the Apex Committee meetings twice to do justice for both the Telugu states. However, CM KCR made them postpone. Even when he attended the Apex Committee meeting on October 6, 2020, the Chief Minister remained silent on the illegal construction of projects by AP, Bandi pointed out.

Filing petitions in National Green Tribunal, delaying tactics in withdrawing the petition filed in the Apex court was a political drama to influence people of Telangana ahead of Huzurabad bypoll.

The BJP State chief also questioned the deployment of police forces at Srisailam, Jurala and Nagarjunasagar irrigation projects. Police deployment at a time when people of both the Telugu states were living peacefully were meant to stir passions by making the police of both States fight for political agenda of TRS ahead of Huzurabad bypoll.

Responding after meeting the leaders of BJP SC Morcha national secretary S Kumar and BJYM state leader Kalyana Naik, he demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to deliver on his promise of promotions and other issues regarding the empowerment of Dalits in the State.

In a letter to KCR, he highlighted how the SC and ST employees in the State secretariat waiting for their promotions for the last seven years. Raising objection for not implementing the Supreme Court's judgment of December 11, 2018, Bandi also demanded implementation of rule of reservation and fill the SC, ST backlog vacancies.­