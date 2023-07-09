Live
- 5 killed, 10 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Pakistan's building
- Atishi orders immediate physical inspection of Delhi govt schools
- Why women are more at risk of getting a heart attack
- Parvati Sehgal is inspired by this legendary actor to shatter fear of being typecast
- Weekly Market Review 09-07-2023
- Youngistaan Foundation inspires active citizenship among youth
- Gurugram admin issues WFH advisory to corporate, private offices due to heavy rains
- Commerce Minister to visit UK from tomorrow to fast-track FTA negotiations
- National Research Foundation will democratise research excellence in India
- Blockbuster combo Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni re-unites again
KCR presents silk robes and bonam to Ujjain Mahankali temple deity
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with his wife on Sunday visited the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and presented silk robes and bonam to the Goddess Mahankali on the occasion of Bonalu
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with his wife on Sunday visited the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and presented silk robes and bonam to the Goddess Mahankali on the occasion of Bonalu. The temple priests welcomed the couple with Purnakumbha, a traditional ceremonial gesture while the KCR also performed a special pooja.
The Mahankali Bonalu is a state festival in Telangana, organized by the government with great pomp every year. The Bonalu festival, which begin with the worship of village deities during the month of Ashadham, hold immense cultural importance in Telangana.
As part of the festivities, locals traditionally offer bonam to the Goddess after participating in a procession. The Bonalu festival is celebrated to honour the customs and traditions of the people.