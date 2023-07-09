KCR presents silk robes and bonam to Ujjain Mahankali temple deity

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with his wife on Sunday visited the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and presented silk robes and bonam to the Goddess Mahankali on the occasion of Bonalu. The temple priests welcomed the couple with Purnakumbha, a traditional ceremonial gesture while the KCR also performed a special pooja.

The Mahankali Bonalu is a state festival in Telangana, organized by the government with great pomp every year. The Bonalu festival, which begin with the worship of village deities during the month of Ashadham, hold immense cultural importance in Telangana.

As part of the festivities, locals traditionally offer bonam to the Goddess after participating in a procession. The Bonalu festival is celebrated to honour the customs and traditions of the people.



