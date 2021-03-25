KCR termed 'Telangana Gandhi'

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday termed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as 'Telangana Gandhi' for achieving all-round development of the villages through basic amenities and facilities. The villages in the State are developing at a fast pace like never before he informed the house in the Assembly budget session.

The KCR government has developed all villages with needed facilities like dump yard, PragathiVanam, nurseries, cemeteries and all basic amenities. The minister stated that the government is for rural development by reaching out with necessary programmes.He informed the House during the budget session in the Assembly here that the State government is for all-round development of the villages with timely release of the funds. The minister claimed that the village panchayats were increased by 40,061 to 12,571 from 8,690 in Telangana after statehood. KCR gets credit for developing the village panchayats including 3,146 lambada thandas developed as village panchayats. The village panchayats got lambada people as the sarpanches their own villages on the growth path, he said.

The Chief Minister has been directing the ministers and officials concerned to see that the villages get a clean and green environment by Haritha Haram, growing nurseries, providing all facilities such as roads, sanitation, nalas cleansing and others, the minister maintained. He further stated that the State government is ensuring all-round development of the villages. The KCR got the name for transforming the lambada thandas as village panchayats besides offering the local leaders as sarpanches who can take up development works directly.

The villages get huge funds for basic amenities like roads, power supply, water and others he said.He said that dumping yards, cemeteries are completed in villages also with garbage separating stalls he said. Dayakar explained that 95 percent of works of the cemeteries were completed. "We will start 8,001 cemeteries and 12,301 dumping yards by April-end. MLAs have to take steps in this regard," he said, adding that villages got 23 crores of saplings got planted so far under Haritha Haram scheme.