KCR to call on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray soon to intensify fight against BJP

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that he would meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray soon to discuss political developments at national level. He would also arrange a meeting with retired IAS, IPS and IFS officials in Hyderabad to take stock of the prevailing situations in the country.

Speaking to newsmen at Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that he spoke to Thackeray over phone and would meet him shortly in Mumbai. He said he was making efforts to unite like-minded leaders in the country to fight the BJP.

Comparing the State BJP leadership to "barking dogs", KCR claimed that the Telangana government was first among other States in country to implement a huge number of welfare and development schemes for its people. He challenged the BJP to come for a debate and said that he was ready to quit from CM's post.

"I will resign from the post of Chief Minister if they prove even one allegation. The TRS government is the only administration in the country that is implementing novel schemes like Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima and supplying power uninterruptedly to all sectors," the Chief Minister said, wondering why the State BJP leadership was unable to stomach the fact that Dalits, minorities and other underprivileged were progressing in Telangana.

He also came down on BJP for misusing social media. "The BJP has been dividing the society by propagating and amplifying half-truths and plain lies."

When asked about alleged funding by a company to the marriage of daughter of Special Chief Secretary to Irrigation Rajat Kumar, the Chief Minister said it was only a social media campaign and he was not aware of the issue.