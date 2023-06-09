KCR to inaugurate party office in Nagpur; third outside Telangana

♦ According to party leaders, like the district office in Telangana, the BRS chief wants to have offices in every State in the country. Besides the Telangana Bhavan and a proposed Bharat Bhavan with a 15-storyed building, the party offices in AP and Delhi in the coming days will start operations from Nagpur with fully owned building

Hyderabad: The BRS is to have the third office of the party outside Telangana as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be inaugurating it in Nagpur (Maharashtra) either on June 11 or 15. The BRS chief is likely to address a public meeting in Orange city on the same day.

According to party leaders, like the district office in Telangana, the BRS chief wants to have offices in every State in the country. Besides the Telangana Bhavan and a proposed Bharat Bhavan with a 15-storyed building, the party offices in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi in the coming days will start operations from Nagpur with fully owned building.

To mark the inauguration of the office, KCR is likely to address a public meeting where leaders of various parties will be joining BRS. The party leaders are busy making arrangements for the inauguration of the office and public meeting. There is a political vacuum in Maharashtra which the party can take over, said a BRS leader.

According to leaders, KCR has entire focus only on Maharashtra. The party is eyeing the local body polls whenever they are held and later on the Assembly elections. A party leader from Maharashtra said it has done a survey and found that there was 0.5 per cent vote base already.

“There is a good response for the membership drive task given by the party in 288 constituencies at a time and the local leaders are looking for an alternative to BJP and Congress,” said the leader.

The party has given a target of one lakh primary and 10,000 active members in every constituency.

Party leaders said that after Maharashtra, the party’s focus will be on Madhya Pradesh.

The party received a boost with the joining of Anand Roy at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. Roy is an RTI activist who had brought into light the Vyapam scam in the State. Later, the party will be starting activities in Haryana and Punjab, party leaders said.