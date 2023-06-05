KCR to lay foundation for the biggest party office in the country with 15 floors at Kokapet

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will lay the foundation for BRS party office Bharat Bhavan in an area of 11 acres at Kokapet in the city on Monday.

The BRS chief will be laying the foundation for the biggest party office with a 15 storied building which no other political party would have in the country. The building would have Center for Excellence and HRD.

The party office would have training classes, research and biggest digital library, news papers of different languages. The party leaders would be given information on vast topics from different states. The party activists from different parts of the country would be trained in this center. Several party leaders have been invited for the foundation laying ceremony.