Live
- Driving behaviour change and achieving desired outcomes
- A seamlessly personalised hair colour experience
- Congress will win in both Telangana and at Centre, says Bandla Ganesh
- Jana Sena mulls for development of Godavari districts
- YS Jagan deposits funds into Jr lawyers accounts under ‘YSR Law Nestham’
- ‘Hanu-man’ to hit theatres after ‘Bholaa Shankar’
- MBBS student ends life in Kurnool
- 10 People Died In A Head-On Collision Between Two Buses In Odisha
- ‘OG’ finishes 50% of its shooting
- Social messaging app IRL shuts down after 95% of its users found to be fake
KCR to reach Maharashtra with 300km rally with 500 vehicles
The arrangements for KCR's visit are being coordinated by former MP Venugopalachari and Government Whip Balka Suman with Maharashtra BRS leaders
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chaandrashekar Rao is giving utmost priority to strengthen BRS party in Maharashtra. As part of this, he is already in Maharashtra for two days i.e Monday and Tuesday.
Soon he will leave for Pandaripuram in Maharashtra with a huge convoy of 500 vehicles from Pragathi Bhavan. 2 thousand leaders will go with KCR. Their journey will continue for 300 kilometers. It seems that KCR is focusing on attracting Congress and NCP leaders in Maharashtra.
The arrangements for KCR's visit are being coordinated by former MP Venugopalachari and Government Whip Balka Suman with Maharashtra BRS leaders. Former Maharashtra MLA Sankaranna Dongde and BRS Kisan Cell Maharashtra branch convener Manik Kadam are supervising the arrangements.
After visiting Maharashtra, KCR will reach Osmanabad (Darashiv) Airport and return to Hyderabad by special flight.
On the other hand, large-scale welcome arches and BRS flexi have been installed everywhere along the National Highway No. 65 leading to Maharashtra. BRS MLAs, MLCs and other key leaders are going to Maharashtra after KCR.