KCR to undergo further checks at Yashoda Hosp today

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao is scheduled to visit Yashoda Hospitals on Thursday, following the advice of his doctors.

The BRS chief was previously admitted to the hospital last Thursday, underwent two days of medical tests, and was subsequently discharged on the recommendation of Yashoda doctors. It is understood that the BRS chief has now recovered from his illness. Since last Saturday, the BRS chief has been resting at his Nandi Nagar residence but has remained actively engaged with party leaders for the past five days. He has been holding extensive discussions with senior party members who visited him, focusing on the problems and various issues currently prevailing in Telangana state, as well as the concerns of Telangana activists.

Party leaders brought to the BRS chief's attention the numerous difficulties people were facing across all sectors under Congress rule, asserting that governance was completely out of control and that Telangana had reverted to a chaotic situation reminiscent of the undivided Andhra Pradesh era. Party leaders also complained about the lack of leadership to support farmers preparing for the rice season across the state. The leader inquired about the hardships faced by the state's farmers due to the untimely availability of urea and irrigation water.

Meanwhile, KCR advised top leaders and district party officials to be accessible to the public by responding to public issues promptly.