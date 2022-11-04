KCR uses Dharani portal to fill coffers, charges Rahul Gandhi

Sangareddy: AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao opens the Dharani portal in the evening and checks who is having lands and during the morning he checks irrigation projects to redesign for commissions.

The Congress leader was addressing a public meeting at Sangareddy during his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday. Stating that it was not easy to have a 3,500 km yatra, Rahul Gandhi said that the love of the people was pushing the yatra forward. Targeting the Chief Minister, he said, "Your CM has no interest in providing employment, education and health facilities. He opens Dharani portal and checks who is having land, where he can take them and thinks on how to take some commission. He does all these during evening and in the morning, he looks at irrigation projects, reschedules them and takes commission. This is the routine of your CM."

The Congress leader alleged that the TRS always supports the bills brought by the BJP. "I have seen the functioning of TRS in Parliament- when BJP tries to pass a bill and if the opposition opposes it, the TRS will support BJP in a very short time and even before PM phones," said Rahul alleging that TRS supported anti-farmer laws.

The Congress leader further alleged that the RSS and BJP were spreading hatred, violence and fear in the country. They make people fear and spread violent hatred politics. He said that Narendra Modi destroyed small and medium industries by bringing demonetisation and wrong GST. As many as 2 lakh in Telangana and 4 lakh people in Karnataka lost the job because of demonetisation. He lied that he would bring black money. He said that the entire money of India was given to a few people. The ports, airports, roads and telecoms are being handed over to two or three people, he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi said that Modi insulted Colonel Santosh Babu, who laid his life in Galwan valley. "PM said China did not take land from India. If China did not come into Indian Territory why Santosh Babu sacrificed his life? Chinese troops came inside Indian Territory and occupied 2,000 sq km of land.

Earlier in the day, From whipping himself, giving karate technique to a child, dancing on the tunes of Dhimsa folk artists, meeting different sections of people, the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi was seen in a different style as he got an overwhelming response to his Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Sangareddy constituency on Thursday.