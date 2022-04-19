KCR’s kin calling the shots in police department, alleges Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress senior leader and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that TRS MP and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's personal assistant and close relative Joginapally Santosh Kumar was taking key decisions in the functioning of the State police department.

Addressing the press at Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress leader said that police officials from SI to top rank cops were getting key posts on the instruction of the TRS MP.

With the active political involvement, he said that the functioning of the entire police department was derailed and the crime rate has been increased.

"The TRS leaders who indulged in crimes were left scot free. The killing of lawyer Vaman Rao couple in Karimnagar, Kothagudem TRS MLA son's role in the suicide of a person and the fresh suicide by a mother and son in Kamareddy are live examples of how the TRS leaders unleash terror with the help of police in the State," Uttam said.

"It is also unfortunate that 20 non-IPS cadre officials have been appointed as Superintendents of Police in the districts and they are performing duties at the behest of TRS legislators in the districts. The TRS leaders are insisting money for good posts in the districts, and the appointed police officials have turned into TRS agents," alleged Uttam Kumar, questioning the continuation of DCPs in the same post for years in Hyderabad police commissionerate limits.