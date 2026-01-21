Keep your eyes peeled, H-NEW tells parents of city drug users

Hyderabad: To educate the drug consumers about the harmful effects of its abuse, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) conducted a counselling session to 40 drug consumers, along with their parents and relatives, on Tuesday. The officials urged parents to remain vigilant, maintain open communication with their children, and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in preventing drug-related activities.

H-NEW identified more than 100 consumers, out of which 40 consumers, along with their parents attended the session. The objective of the session was to educate them about the harmful effects of drug abuse, the early warning signs of substance dependency, and the crucial role of family support in the rehabilitation and recovery of drug consumers.

Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force/H-NEW, addressed the gathering and emphasised that drug abuse is not merely a law-and-order issue, but a serious social and public health concern.

The DCP highlighted to the gathering the legal consequences faced by those involved in drug abuse and trafficking. The DCP appreciated the H-NEW team for their efforts in the areas of prevention, counselling and rehabilitation of drug users.

The parents actively participated in the session, shared their concerns and clarified their doubts with H-NEW officials. The DCP urged parents to closely monitor behavioural changes in their children and, if any abnormal changes are noticed, advised them to approach professional counsellors.

Vaibhav stressed that collective responsibility and parental involvement are key factors in building a drug-free society. The DCP asserted that Hyderabad City Police aim particularly towards the drug consumers is to bring behavioral changes and lead a good habit of life not to punish them.

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) reaffirmed its commitment to continue such awareness and counselling programmes to protect youth, strengthen community participation, combat drug abuse effectively, safeguard young people from the menace of drugs, and make Hyderabad a drug-free city.

G S Daniel, Inspector, and C Venkata Ramulu, Sub-Inspector H-NEW, along with their team, actively participated.