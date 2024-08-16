Keeping an eye on creeping cams in city shopping malls

Hyderabad: On Independence Day, to make the city much safer for women and children and to make their movement in public places much safer, a unique programme of checking secret or hidden cameras or spy cameras in shopping malls was launched.

The city police, in collaboration with the Education Department and National Service Scheme students, initiated the programme.

According to the police, the teams include female professional experts who check for cameras in female changing rooms, washrooms, and toilets and declare the place safe and secure if no such camera is found. There will be periodic checks randomly in big and small shopping areas, once checked and certified by the teams. The programme will continue until all malls and shops are covered and declared to be safe from spy cameras. This effort is to create a safer and more secure environment for women and children. As a part of the programme, the teams will conduct checks in all shops and malls. The NSS students who participate in the programme are given credits in their hourly bank accounts. On Thursday, while celebrating the spirit of freedom and equality, reaffirming the commitment to creating a safe and empowering environment for all citizens, especially women, the programme was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner Kothakota Srinivasa Reddy, and Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary (education).

Sreenivasa Reddy underscored the legal measures in place to protect citizens' privacy. Venkatesham highlighted the role of educational institutions in spreading awareness about critical issues.

The event was enlivened by a flash mob and dance performances that creatively engaged the audience, driving home the message of vigilance and safety. The programme served as a significant step towards ensuring the safety and privacy of citizens in public spaces. NSS volunteers, Education Department officials Udaya Sri and Kalyani, SHE teams, NGOs, and spy camera technical teams were present.