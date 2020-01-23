Kerala tourism holds trade meet

Hyderabad: Kerala Tourism Director Muraleedharan said the domestic tourist arrivals in Kerala in last year saw an overall increase against previous year's figures. He was here during the partnership meet organised by the Kerala tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the meets, coinciding with the upcoming festival season, would provide opportunities for the tourism trade in these cities to interact with tourism industry players from Kerala.

After the successful completion of the first phase of its domestic marketing campaigns, Kerala Tourism kicked off the second phase in all earnestness, with a string of partnership meets organized in ten Indian cities, participating in some of the significant tourism trade fairs across India and showcasing a combination of the state's traditional art forms and its attractive products of touristy appeal. The next partnership meet will be held in Vishakapatnam on Thursday.