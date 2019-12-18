Khairatabad: Tourism witnessing tremendous growth

Khairatabad: Deputy Director General of National Statistical Office (NSO) D Satish said tourism sector has been witnessing tremendous growth as a large number of foreigners are evincing interest in visiting India. He was speaking after inaugurating 78th round survey regional training session, organised by NSO on Tuesday.

Satish said that the three-day training session would be held on the topic "Domestic Tourism Expenditure and Multiple Indicators'. The session imparts training to field officials on concepts, definitions and methodology for the survey. He said that growth in tourism sector would increase employment opportunities in various other sectors such as hospitality, transport infrastructure and handicrafts.

By assessing expenditure incurred on tourism sector, growth in other related sectors could also be assessed, he said. He urged officials to be alert in gathering details related to the survey. Assistant director of Ministry of Tourism Shatarupa Dutta, NSO officials Prasanna Kumar, Vijay Sarathi, DV Ramana and others attended the training session.