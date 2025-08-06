Kharge readies to lead BC quota bill demo at Jantar Mantar today

Hyderabad: AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge will be leading the dharna at Jantar Mantar for pressing demand for President’s assent to BC reservation bills. MPs from INDI bloc, besides Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be attending the demonstration on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons in Delhi, Telangana Congress MPs Convener Mallu Ravi informed that not only Congress party MPs from all over the country but also MPs from the INDIA bloc were invited to participate in the dharna to be held on August 6. “We hope all the MPs from the alliance will come. Rahul Gandhi will be participating at the end of the dharna,” Mallu Ravi informed.

The Nagarkurnool MP reaffirmed that the Congress party will be increasing the momentum at the national level and this dharna would boost the push for 42 per cent reservation. He said that besides Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs will join hands with AICC leaders to build the pressure on Centre for 42 percent BC reservations.

He also said that an appointment has been sought to meet the President on the same issue. “Two bills and an ordinance are pending with the President. We have requested their approval. We are trying to meet the President and explain the importance of those bills. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has written a letter to this effect. We have requested an appointment to meet the President. But so far there is no information.

We hope to get an opportunity to meet the President tomorrow. A delegation will go and meet the President on behalf of the Telangana government,” explained MP Mallu Ravi.

“The President also comes from the weaker sections. So we hope she will recognise the importance of the BC reservation bills,” the Nagarkurnool MP added.

Earlier during the day, Congress MPs from the state gave notice for an adjournment motion in Parliament to demand a debate on the BC quota bills. Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said “We are protesting here for the implementation of 42% OBC reservation. We will continue to give adjournment motion notice on this issue in Parliament. We have invited all 200 INDIA bloc MPs to join our protest at Jantar Mantar.”