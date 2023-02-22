Khelo Telangana-Jitho Telangana organised in city

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy said the Khelo Telangana-Jitho Telangana is being organised in 40 sports grounds across the city, and about 7,000 sports persons are competing in different sports.

Kishan Reddy, who inaugurated the events on Monday, visited the sports grounds on Tuesday and interacted with the participants. In the morning he visited the junior college grounds in Kachiguda and spoke to the players participating in the Kabaddi and Kho-Kho games. He then visited the Amberpet Municipal grounds and Osmania University Hockey Grounds and interacted with the players and witnessed the cricket game.

Similarly, the minister also witnessed the games being organised at Gymkhana grounds, Mufkhamjha college grounds.

He said that the games are organised to encourage and identify potential sportsmen and women in the villages and urban towns across different parliamentary constituencies. Organising the games was initiated in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to initiate the sports culture and make India number one in the world's sports arena.