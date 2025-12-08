Kickboxer Naisha Bajaj inspires students at Meridian School Sports Day

Hyderabad: “Winning or losing is not important — learning from every experience is the real victory,” said renowned kickboxer Naisha Bajaj while addressing students at the Sports Day celebrations of Meridian School, Madhapur, where she attended as the chief guest and presented prizes to winners.

Encouraging students to set small, achievable goals, Naisha advised them to stay persistent.

“Never feel disappointed if you lose. Keep trying again and again and success will surely follow,” she said.

The Sports Day, organised under the theme “Astitva,” saw enthusiastic participation from more than 1,000 students in a wide range of sports events. Cultural performances by the students added colour and vibrancy to the celebrations. Meridian Educational Institutions Founder Butta Renuka, CEO Tejaswi Butta, Principal Karanam Bhavani, President Lalitha Naidu and several others attended the event.