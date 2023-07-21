Kishan on temple run spree ahead of taking charge as BJP state chief

Live
- Visits the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar
- Reaches the Kanakadurga temple in Bashir Bhag and participates in special pujas
Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy will take charge as Telangana State BJP President on Friday. Against this backdrop, he visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar this morning.
MLAs Eatala Rajender, Raghunandan Rao and other leaders participated in special pujas at the temple. A large number of activists came there. He held up the sword given to him by an activist and showed it to Charminar. After that, they left for a rally and paid tribute to the statue of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule in Amberpet.
From there, they reached the Kanakadurga temple in Bashir Bhag and participated in special pujas. Ambedkar's statue on the tank bund was garlanded. After that, tributes were paid to the martyrs at the Telangana Martyrs Stupa opposite the Assembly.
He will take charge as Telangana BJP president at 11.45 am at Nampally BJP state office in Hyderabad. After that he will address the party workers. Kishan Reddy served as the state party president twice in the united-state, once in 2014 when Telangana was formed.