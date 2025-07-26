Kishan Reddy accuses Congress of betraying BCs with its reservation policies

Hyderabad: In a sharp critique of the Congress Party’s reservation framework, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused Congress of deliberately misleading Backward Classes (BCs) with its proposed 42 per cent reservation scheme for local bodies, which includes a 10 per cent quota for Muslims.

Addressing the media in the national capital, Delhi, on Friday, the Minister referred to a precedent set by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, who introduced a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims under the BC-E category during his tenure.

This action was struck down twice by the High Court. Although Congress later obtained a stay from the Supreme Court to continue implementing the reservation, Reddy contends that this move was “unconstitutional” and detrimental to the core BC groups.

Kishan Reddy alleged that Congress inflated BC population figures by including 10 per cent Muslims in the claimed 56 per cent BC demographic, reducing actual BC numbers to 46 per cent.

He said that the party’s attempt to hike the Muslim reservation quota from 4 per cent to 10 per cent within the BC framework is labeled as unjust.

Referring to the GHMC elections, where 34 per cent BC reservations allegedly benefited AIMIM candidates, not genuine BCs, he added.

Reddy emphasized that reservations historically apply to castes engaged in traditional hereditary occupations and accused Congress of diverting these benefits for political appeasement. He warned that, under the guise of uplifting BCs, Congress was actually diminishing the 34 per cent BC quota to 32% after merging the 10 per cent Muslim component.

The Minister highlighted the BJP’s achievements in promoting BC leadership, including the appointment of BC members to the Union Cabinet and the granting of constitutional status to the BC Commission. He contrasted this with Congress’s alleged failure to elevate BCs to Chief Minister or Prime Minister positions since independence.

Kishan Reddy criticized the Congress leaders’ remarks questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s community. He clarified that Modi was included in the BC list in 1994 under the Congress-led government of Gujarat, which occurred before his political ascent. He also questioned the logic behind labeling several communities as “converted” BCs, citing the inclusion of Vishwakarmas and the Lambada community in SC/ST lists over decades.

Calling out Congress’s decline in electoral relevance, Reddy asserted that the party had been rejected in key states and faced significant losses, including zero seats in Delhi. He attributed the recent personal attacks on Modi to frustration among Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy.

He said that the BJP is demanding that local body elections be conducted in line with Telangana High Court orders and that the proposed 42 per cent BC reservations exclude Muslim beneficiaries. Kishan Reddy urged Congress to clarify who stands to gain from this model and challenged Revanth Reddy to resign as Chief Minister in favor of a BC candidate.