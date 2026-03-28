Kishan Reddy calls for peace and unity during Sri Rama Navami fete

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy, speaking to the media in his native village, Timmapur in Rangareddy district, on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, on Friday, highlighted the grandeur of the festival being celebrated across the world. He noted that from Ayodhya in the north to Bhadrachalam in Telangana, devotees are conducting the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita with devotion and splendour.

Reddy recalled that in Timmapur, his home village, the tradition of performing Seetharama Kalyanam has continued uninterrupted for the past 25 years. With the construction of temples dedicated to Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lord Hanuman, the celebrations have grown in scale and devotion, and this year, too, the festivities are being held with great enthusiasm.

Addressing the current global climate of tension and conflict, the minister prayed for peace and harmony. “In today’s world of unrest and war-like situations, I seek the blessings of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita for peace, prosperity, and happiness for all people,” he said. He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India continues to progress despite challenges, and prayed for the Prime Minister’s health and longevity.