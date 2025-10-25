Kishan Reddy hails youth as torchbearers of India’s progress

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, speaking at the 17th Rozgar Mela, lauded India’s youth as the primary driving force behind the nation's ambitious journey towards becoming a developed country by 2047.

Addressing newly appointed government employees and their families, he stressed the "transformative role of young citizens in shaping the future of the country."

Congratulating over 51,000 individuals who received appointment letters across 40 locations nationwideincluding 80 from Hyderabad in 11 central government organisationsReddy noted that the Rozgar Mela initiative, launched two years ago during Diwali, has "so far facilitated over 12 lakh government job placements." "This is not just a recruitment drive," he declared, "but a mission to empower and inspire youth to serve the nation."

Highlighting India’s demographic advantage as the world’s largest youth population, Reddy stated: "Your honesty, dedication, and innovation will make government services more accessible and efficient." He urged the new recruits to become torchbearers of progress for the next 25 years.

Reddy credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 11 years for India’s rapid ascent in global rankingsfrom agriculture to space, and from Fintech to defence manufacturing. "We are now the fourth largest economy and will become the third by 2027," he announced.

He cited India’s top global positions in milk and pulse production, second in rice, vegetables, coal, and mobile manufacturing, and seventh in software exports. He further underscored the country’s dominance in digital innovation, adding that "Over half the world’s digital transactions happen in India."

The Minister recalled the rise of start-upsfrom 350 in 2014 to 1.5 lakh in 2024, including 100 unicorns employing 17 lakh people. He praised the Modi government’s commitment to job creation through "capital investment, Make in India, and industrial corridor development."

"India’s youth are not just job seekersthey are job creators," Reddy affirmed. "With your energy and the government’s vision, no force can stop India’s progress."