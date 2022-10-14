Kishan Reddy lauds WNWGIC’s goal of empowering people

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday lauded the efforts of the United Nations for being at the forefront in evolving a global framework for a better world.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the Second United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress (UNWGIC) at Hyderabad International Convention Centre here, he said that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Poverty Alleviation and Livelihood focus of the United Nations have made it a platform for humane development. Also, the theme of the Second United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress (UNWGIC) is Geo-enabling the Global Village - No one should be left behind. That makes, the Congress not only about Geospatial Technology but empowering people towards better lives and livelihoods.

The wonderful platform that allows stakeholders to discuss the applications of geospatial technologies as a force of good.

He said that the exchange of ideas, joint drafting of best practices, and sharing of innovations and applications make this conference a powerful platform in the geospatial domain to maximize collaboration and minimize misuse. He recalled that the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ensuring the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and keeping the promise to leave no one behind. Now, India has a vibrant evolving Geospatial Ecosystem and India's competence, capability and capacity make it ideal to be an end-to-end leader in the Geo-spatial domain The Union Minister appreciated that youth have showcased their innovations in the Geospatial domain for a sustainable future and women and members of tribal communities have demonstrated their geo-empowerment for better life and livelihood. The recently released new guidelines for the Geo-Spatial sector and the police released liberalise the sector to a more competitive field. Further, it provides open access to its geospatial data and services, including maps, for all Indian entities, except sensitive defence or security-related data.

The new policy benefits geospatial technologies to reach urban as well as rural areas, and make geospatial information accessible to all. Kishan Reddy said that the global geospatial community from 115 countries across the globe came together, and the discussions and deliberations taking place at the second UNWGIC have set a benchmark for future conferences, he hoped.