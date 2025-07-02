Kishan Reddy, Ramchander Rao visit accident site in Pashamylaram

Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP State President N. Ramchander Rao and MLC Chinna Mile Anjireddy visited the site of the recent boiler explosion at Sigachi industry in Pashamylaram. They inquired about the accident details and the assistance provided to affected families. Afterward, they visited injured individuals at Dhruva Hospital in Patancheru.

Kishan Reddy expressed condolences for the deaths of 36 individuals, emphasizing that such a significant and tragic incident is unprecedented in Hyderabad. He noted that 46 bodies had been recovered, with 13 still missing, and called for a thorough investigation into safety practices across similar industries. He urged no political discussions at this time and requested that the government inspect companies for safety compliance.

He highlighted the tragedy of those who left their villages for work and lost their lives in the incident, “urging the responsible company to support affected families. The BJP expresses sympathy to the families of the deceased and pledges to coordinate assistance for the victims’ families,” he added.

Kishan Reddy emphasized the government’s commitment to providing assistance and highlighted the importance of enhancing safety measures across industries. This includes the establishment of local medical facilities and ambulance services. He assured that support would be sought from the Chief Ministers of the states where the deceased workers were from.