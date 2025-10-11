Live
Kishan Reddy to attend 3-day energy meet in Russia
Union Minister invited for the 8th International Conference on “Russian Energy Week”
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy has been invited to attend the 8th International Conference on “Russian Energy Week” to be held in Moscow, Russia for three days from October 15 to 17.
To this end, Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Executive Secretary of the “Russian Energy Week” Organizing Committee, invited Union Minister for Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy from the Embassy of the Russian Federation.
The conference, which will be held under the auspices of the ‘Roscongress Foundation’, will discuss the topic of ‘Creating the Energy of the Future Together’ for 3 days.
Oil, Gas, Coal Industry, Power, Digital, many topics related to technology, science, engineering, climate change, energy security, etc. will be discussed on this occasion.
A large number of industrialists, scientists, innovators, experts, etc. from many countries will participate in this conference.