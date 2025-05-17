Kishan Reddy to lead Tiranga Yatra at Tank Bund tomorrow

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, called upon the people from all walks of life to take part in the Tiranga Yatra, which will start at 5 pm on Friday, May 17, from Dr BR Ambedkar Statue near Tank Bund, and will culminate at the statue of Swami Vivekananda.

Addressing the media on Thursday, he said that many important personalities were invited from all walks of life, irrespective of political affiliations, including senior officials from defence services, bureaucrats, eminent personalities in society, and senior artists. With so many people participating, the Yatra is going to be very colourful with a patriotic tinge he added.

The Union Minister who will be leading the yatra said that on April 22, Pakistani-inspired terrorists brutally shot dead 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the victims, 25 were Indians, and one was a tourist from Nepal. The terror attack in Pahalgam posed a significant challenge to humanity. It was unprecedented, as it marked the first instance in the world where a father was brutally murdered, in front of his children, and a husband in front of his wife.

The international community, including India, strongly condemned the Pahalgam incident. On the same day as the attack, the Indian Prime Minister returned from a foreign tour. Immediately after the terrorist attack, the Indian Home Minister visited the scene to assess the situation. The Prime Minister had issued a strong warning that India would not spare those responsible for this act, viewing it as a challenge to human society, secularism, and national integrity.

He affirmed that strict action should be taken against terrorism. On the night of May 6, under the name of Operation Sindoor, the Indian military successfully destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan with precision and recognition from the global community. The Indian Army targeted only the residences, camps, and bases of the terrorists, taking precautions to avoid casualties in densely populated areas.

In Operation Sindoor, the terrorists who had hijacked an Indian plane in Nepal and taken it to Afghanistan to blackmail were also eliminated. The operation succeeded in eliminating around 100 terrorists and also resulted in the loss of Pakistani soldiers who were assisting them, all without causing any inconvenience to the common people.

It is a rare event that the Indian Army and Air Force have effectively destroyed only terrorist camps and their residences in Pakistan. India has faced heavy losses due to terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba in the past. Operation Sindoor has demonstrated that ‘if India strikes back, the retaliation will be severe. The world is acknowledging the strategic excellence displayed by Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor.’

Beyond politics, Tiranga Yatras are being organised at district centres across the country to boost the morale of the armed forces and stand united.

The Tiranga Yatra is a people-driven initiative. “As a Union Minister and a local Member of Parliament, I encourage everyone, including youth organizations, students, and women’s groups, to participate in this program and express solidarity with the Indian soldiers,” he urged.