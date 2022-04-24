Kishan sees red over 'mamools' to party corporators

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy pulled up the BJP corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the wake of allegations that some of them were insisting on 'mamools' from the new constructions in their localities.

The Union Minister had a meeting with the party's GHMC corporators at the BJP office here on Saturday. According to sources, the Union Minister had warned the corporators not to go towards the construction sites. The Union Minister received a complaint that one of the woman corporators was resorting to 'mamool' and this was raised in the meeting by the Union Minister himself, said sources. "We have been receiving complaints of corporators going to the residents who have taken up constructions. Avoid this… do not tarnish the image of the party by going to the construction sites and seeking money.

It will not only impact the party's growth prospects but also get a bad image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre," said Kishan Reddy in the meeting.

The Union Minister asked the party leaders to be active on social media. However, he asked them to be cautious while posting any content and avoid fake and controversial posts. He also asked the corporators to participate in the party programmes during the visits of the Union Ministers to the state, said sources.

Sources said that the Union Minister gave an insight on what the BJP-led government has been doing for the people particularly for the city of Hyderabad. He told the corporators to take note of the works done by the Centre and respond to the criticism of the TRS leaders in the state. Stating that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari would be visiting the state on April 29, the minister asked the party corporators to make the visit a success by taking part in the programmes.

Talking to the reporters after the meeting, the Union Minister alleged that the father and son duo of Telangana referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and KT Rama Rao were afraid of defeat. Right from the Chief Minister to ministers and MLAs were talking with insecurity. "There is discrimination in every aspect in the rule of the father and son duo. The situation is such that even the party leaders are not opening their mouths. The mining mafia has been on a rampage in the state but the government was not taking any step," said Kishan Reddy.

The Union Minister also alleged discrimination in the allocation of funds to the opposition party MLAs. He said that the state government, which has been releasing crores of rupees for the constituencies like Siddipet, Sircilla and Gajwel and ignoring the Dubbaka Assembly constituency. With no development to show to the people, the chief minister has been targeting the BJP with lies and misleading the people, he added.