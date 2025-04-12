Kishan urges Chhattisgarh to realise its potential with mutual cooperation

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy stated that his two-day visit to Chhattisgarh was successful. On Friday, he mentioned that during his visit, he toured Gevra, the world’s second-largest coal mine, and reviewed the performance of various programmes implemented as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL).

As part of the ‘Dhadkan’ program run by SECL, free operations are being performed on children suffering from heart problems since childhood. As part of this scheme, he visited the children who have undergone operations at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Naya Raipur.

Also, as part of the ‘Sushruta’ programme, poor students are being trained for the NEET entrance exam in the areas under SECL. The Union Minister congratulated the young doctors who have completed their medical education after receiving training through this scheme. The Union Minister advised them to play an active role in expanding medical services in remote areas.

A review meeting was held at the State Secretariat along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh State Government Chief Secretary, other senior officials, Coal India Chairman, SECL CMD, and officials of the Union Coal Ministry.

Explaining the capabilities of the state of Chhattisgarh at the meeting, the Union Minister advised them to move forward with mutual cooperation in utilising this.