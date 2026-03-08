Kishan urges swift completion of Amberpet flyover service road works

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the delay and obstruction in completing the Amberpet flyover service road works, warning that negligence by officials and encroachments are causing severe inconvenience to the public.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, after inspecting the site, Reddy said it was regrettable that some individuals were attempting to obstruct the works through hooliganism. He alleged that encroachments, including walls built to block bus movement, were creating hardships for commuters. He criticised Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials for failing to take timely action, accusing them of negligence and a lack of seriousness in addressing the issue.

The Minister emphasised that not only should the construction of the service road be completed, but it must also be properly maintained to ensure long-term convenience for the people. He recalled that he had written several letters to the previous KCR-led government and had recently written to the current Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, urging immediate intervention.

Although the Amberpet flyover itself has been completed and inaugurated, the pending service road works continue to trouble local residents.

Reddy demanded strict action against those obstructing the works and against individuals who had encroached upon the road, preventing buses from passing. He stressed that the State government must act without delay to complete the service road works and make them functional for the public. Failure to do so, he warned, would force local residents to organise protests against the government’s negligence.

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure for public welfare, Reddy said the service road is essential for easing traffic congestion and ensuring smooth connectivity. He reiterated that the government’s responsibility is not only to build but also to maintain such projects effectively. The Union Minister cautioned that if the State government does not respond promptly, public agitation will intensify. He urged authorities to prioritise the completion of the Amberpet Flyover Service Road works to prevent further hardship to the people.