Kishan urges Telangana to partner in Rs 10,000 crore renewable energy projects

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, has formally requested the Telangana Government to collaborate on a major renewable energy initiative proposed by Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) under his Ministry.

In a letter addressed to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, the Minister outlined a comprehensive investment plan worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore aimed at boosting green power infrastructure across the state.

Highlighting the national significance of the project, the letter stated that key CPSUs—Coal India Limited (CIL), Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL), and others—are prepared to implement state-of-the-art renewable energy projects in partnership with the Telangana Government. These include solar and wind power plants, pumped storage projects (PSPs), and advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS) to enhance grid reliability and stability.

Among the proposals, the Centre plans to identify high solar potential zones in Telangana for immediate development and initiate feasibility studies for PSPs. To accelerate execution and maximize local economic benefits, joint venture models will be formed either with Telangana State PSUs or directly by central coal companies.

However, successful implementation hinges on timely cooperation from the State Government, particularly in facilitating land acquisition and allotment. Minister Kishan Reddy emphasized the importance of constructive and coordinated efforts between the Centre and State to advance India’s energy security and environmental protection goals.

He reiterated the Central Government’s strong commitment to supporting Telangana’s green development agenda and recognized the state’s vast potential in renewable energy generation. These initiatives, the Minister said, not only contribute to economic growth but also position Telangana as a leading contributor to India’s sustainable energy transition.

The Union Minister urged CM Revanth Reddy to take a special initiative in pushing these projects forward and assured full cooperation from all CPSUs under the Ministry of Coal.