Kites, rangoli’s mark Sankranti fete at MLA and MP Colony Cultural Centre

Hyderabad: Sankranti festivities were celebrated with great enthusiasm at the MLA and MP Colony Cultural Centre in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday, drawing vibrant participation from residents, especially women and youth.

The celebrations were formally inaugurated by Cultural Centre President Peddi Reddy and General Secretary Ragidi Lakshmi Reddy. Adding colour to the festive occasion, residents flew kites and took part in traditional activities, creating a lively and joyous atmosphere.

A special rangoli competition was organised as part of the programme, with a large number of women from the colony enthusiastically showcasing their creativity. Participants with outstanding designs were felicitated with prizes by the Cultural Centre organisers.

Traditional Gangireddulu performances, Sankranti delicacies and cultural displays enlivened the venue, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the festival.

Several residents and members attended the celebrations, including Entertainment Convener P. Saraswati and others, contributing to the event’s success and reinforcing the spirit of unity and tradition within the community.



