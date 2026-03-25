KLH Aziz Nagar Leads Global Dialogue on AI-Powered Agriculture

Hyderabad, 24 March 2026: KLH Aziz Nagar Campus successfully hosted the IEEE GRSS Summer School 2026 on the theme “Harnessing SAR and Machine Learning for Indian Agriculture” from 23 to 26 March 2026, bringing together researchers, academicians, industry experts, and students from across India and abroad.

Organized by the IEEE Student Branch KLH GRSS Chapter in collaboration with the IEEE GRSS Hyderabad Chapter, and supported by the IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing Society (GRSS), the four-day programme served as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange in Artificial Intelligence, Geoscience, Remote Sensing, and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technologies. It focused on strengthening participants’ capabilities through a blend of strong theoretical foundations and hands-on exposure to advanced tools shaping the future of agriculture.

A key highlight of the programme was the participation of distinguished international experts, including Dr. Paul Rosen (NASA–JPL, USA), Dr. Kumar Vijay Mishra (US Army Research Laboratory, USA), and Prof. Alejandro C. Frery (Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand), along with eminent national speakers such as Dr. R. Srinivas, Director (Outreach), NRSC–ISRO, Vijender B. Reddy (ISRO), and Narayanarao B. (NIT Warangal).

NRSC also showcased the “Space on Wheels” exhibition, featuring satellite models and insights into key space initiatives. The sessions provided valuable global perspectives on leveraging SAR data and machine learning for crop monitoring, soil moisture estimation, yield prediction, and climate-resilient agriculture.

Hands-on workshops and case-based sessions enabled participants to work with real-world datasets and advanced geospatial tools, fostering deeper understanding and encouraging innovation-driven thinking among students and young researchers.

Speaking on the occasion, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University, stated: “Technology is redefining the future of agriculture, and initiatives like the IEEE GRSS Summer School empower young minds to translate innovation into real-world impact. At KLH, we are committed to nurturing talent that not only understands advanced technologies, but also applies them to address critical challenges in India’s agricultural ecosystem.”

The event was successfully hosted under the guidance of the Principal, Dr. A. Ramakrishna, with the dedicated efforts of the Convenor, Dr. Mousmi Ajay Chaurasia, and the organizing team ensuring its seamless execution. The programme concluded on an inspiring note, with participants gaining enriched knowledge, global exposure, and renewed motivation to leverage technology for transforming the future of agriculture.

KLH Aziz Nagar Campus continues to focus on interdisciplinary research, global collaboration, and future-ready learning ecosystems, further strengthening its role as a hub for innovation in emerging technologies contributing to sustainable development.