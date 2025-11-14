  1. Home
KLH Bachupally Hosts Sustainability Session with Guinness World Record Holder Sushil Reddy

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 12:28 PM IST
KLH Bachupally organized an engaging session on sustainability and electric mobility featuring Guinness World Record holder Sushil Reddy, IIT Bombay alumnus and founder of The SunPedal Ride.

As part of his 6,000+ km e-mobility awareness journey across India, Reddy shared insights on EV design, battery tech, and Net Zero goals. Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KL Deemed-to-be University, emphasized innovation for a greener planet.

The event, supported by Principal Dr. L. Koteswara Rao, reflected KLH’s commitment to experiential learning and inspiring students to champion sustainable technologies.

