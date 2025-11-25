Kokapet Land Hits Record Price at ₹137 Crore Per Acre: Hyderabad Sets New Benchmark

Land prices in Kokapet, Hyderabad, have reached a new high.

One acre of land was sold for ₹137 crore 25 lakh.

HMDA held an auction for 4.59 acres in Plot Number 17 and 5.31 acres in Plot Number 18 in the Neopolis area.

Government Online Auction

The Telangana government recently issued a notification to auction HMDA lands through an online platform.

The latest auction results show very strong demand for Kokapet lands.

Highest Price in Hyderabad’s History

In Survey Number 17, the price per acre reached ₹137.25 crore.

Officials say this is one of the highest land prices ever seen in Hyderabad.

Minimum vs Final Price

HMDA fixed the minimum price at ₹99 crore per acre for the Kokapet plots.

But in the auction, the price went up to ₹137.25 crore per acre.

Survey Number 17 has 4.59 acres, and Survey Number 18 has 5.31 acres.

Total Revenue From Auction

From Monday’s auction, HMDA earned ₹1,355.33 crore from 9.90 acres of land.

Recent Rayadurg Auction

Recently, TSIIC also held a land auction in Rayadurg.

A total of 7.67 acres were auctioned.

A company bought the land for ₹1,357 crore.

The minimum price there was ₹101 crore per acre, but the land sold for ₹177 crore per acre.