Komatireddy calls on Nitin Gadkari; gives him wishlist with key demands

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday. Amongst several issues discussed included Centre’s assistance for the double-decker corridor being constructed from LB Nagar to Hayat Nagar on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway.

The meeting focused on accelerating pending approvals and new proposals concerning several National Highway (NH) projects in the state. Accompanied by Telangana MPs and State Special Representative to Delhi AP Jithender Reddy, Minister Venkat Reddy held detailed deliberations with Gadkari, pressing for swift action on a number of critical projects.

Among the key issues raised was the expansion of the Hyderabad–Vijayawada NH-65 corridor from four lanes to six lanes, along with construction of service roads. Highlighting the recent fatal accident involving two senior police officers, the Minister expressed concern over the highway’s reputation as a ‘death road’. Deeply moved, Gadkari assured immediate consideration and promised that a decision on NH-65 expansion would be taken in the upcoming Finance Committee meeting on August 15.

On the Regional Ring Road (RRR) front, the Minister informed that land acquisition for the northern segment—Sangareddy to Choutuppal—is complete. He proposed modifying the plan from a 4-lane to a 6-lane highway in view of future demands. Gadkari responded positively and sought revised estimates, assuring fast-tracked tenders and early commencement of works. The Minister also urged simultaneous initiation of works on the southern stretch, given its industrial corridor potential.

For the LB Nagar–Malkapur section, the Minister recommended an elevated corridor, especially from Chintalkunta checkpost to All India Radio Station, and proposed a double-decker flyover, citing successful models in Nagpur. Gadkari agreed in principle and requested submission of proposals for prompt approval.

Further, on the Hyderabad–Srisailam NH-765 stretch, Komatireddy requested elevated corridor status for the ecologically sensitive tiger reserve area. Gadkari assured approval for alignment changes that would reduce the corridor length by nearly four kilometres.

Regarding the Hyderabad–Manneguda highway, the Minister sought early resolution of issues pending with the National Green Tribunal and contractor mobilisation. He also pushed for proposal clearances under Setu Bandhan and CRIF (Central Road Infrastructure Fund). Expressing satisfaction over the meeting, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said Telangana is witnessing rapid progress in road infrastructure due to continued cooperation from the Centre.