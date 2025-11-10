Komatireddy promises full support to film and TV fraternity

Hyderabad: The Telangana film and television fraternity received a strong assurance of government support from Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who pledged to resolve long-pending industry issues and extend welfare initiatives to all sections of the creative community.

Speaking at the Karthika Masa Athmeeya Sammelanam organised by the Telangana Television Development Forum at Begumpet Tourism Plaza on Sunday, Komatireddy said the Congress government would continue to stand firmly by film workers, television artistes, and technicians.

“If Congress candidate Naveen Yadav wins in Jubilee Hills, the Congress will return to power. Our government will remain in power for the next ten years and will work to uplift everyone in the creative field,” the Minister declared, amid applause from the gathering.

He assured that the long-pending Chitrapuri issue would be resolved soon and announced that state awards for television professionals would be introduced shortly. “You are my family. As Cinematography Minister, I will always be available to you. The Congress party brought the film industry to Hyderabad and continues to nurture it,” he said.

The event witnessed the participation of IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, TPCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, and former Union Minister Venu Gopala Chary, along with representatives of 38 industry associations and hundreds of film and television professionals.

Komatireddy urged artistes and technicians to support Congress in the upcoming elections, assuring them of the government’s continued focus on their welfare and professional development.